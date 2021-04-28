Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $838,431.22 and $43,467.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

