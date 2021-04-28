HyperBurn (HYPR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,184.00

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. HyperBurn has a market cap of $5.67 million and $1,184.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperBurn has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One HyperBurn coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.77 or 0.00019637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperBurn Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

