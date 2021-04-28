HyreCar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical volume of 440 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

