Hyve 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $890,919.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $890,919.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

