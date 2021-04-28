i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IAUCF stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

