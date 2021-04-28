I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $4,688.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.87 or 0.00518349 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005965 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023406 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.72 or 0.02571953 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
I/O Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
