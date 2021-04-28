iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

