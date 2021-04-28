IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.93 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

