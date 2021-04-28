Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $58,093.22 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58,093.22 or 1.05741047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $18.01 million and $14,629.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

