IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

