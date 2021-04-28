IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.78 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.86.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

