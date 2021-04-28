IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

PXD opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.