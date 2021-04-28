IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,794 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

