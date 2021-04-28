IBM Retirement Fund Sells 317 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $358.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.55 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

