IBM Retirement Fund Sells 538 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

