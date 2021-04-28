iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Raised by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 284,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of IBDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 160,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

