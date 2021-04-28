Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 229.08 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.04. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

