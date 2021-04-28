iBTC (IBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $54,804.87 and approximately $60.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00273738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.01037672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00709363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.00 or 0.99779450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.