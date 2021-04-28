Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 189,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Icanic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

