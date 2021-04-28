ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

ICLR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.89. 734,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.53. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.40.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.