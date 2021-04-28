ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.40.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 734,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.53. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $145.11 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

