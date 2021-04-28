Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.28.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,621. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

