Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,434 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.97. 446,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

