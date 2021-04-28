Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 370.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.88. 189,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

