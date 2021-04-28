Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4,446.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 104,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $218.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

