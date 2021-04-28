Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $819.88. 2,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $766.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

