Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 795,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

