Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,148 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.39. 146,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.