Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 18.3% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $54,809.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

