ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ICTSF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. ICTS International has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

