Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Capitalization Tops $29.74 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $29.74 million and $752,986.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

