iDealCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. iDealCash has a total market cap of $795,916.52 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00126927 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000180 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.