Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 375,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,658,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 532,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.