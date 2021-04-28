Idena Price Up 39.1% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $55,764.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,918,231 coins and its circulating supply is 40,513,372 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

