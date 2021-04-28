IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.17. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,943. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

