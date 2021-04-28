IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.
Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.17. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,943. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
