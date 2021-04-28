IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.
Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.17. 17,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,943. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.