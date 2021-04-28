Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $13.18 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $13.18 or 0.00024082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $302,267.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00274861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.01028234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.00716532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,062.70 or 1.00641635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

