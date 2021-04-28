IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Get IDOX alerts:

About IDOX

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.