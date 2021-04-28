IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).
About IDOX
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.