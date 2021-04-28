IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

