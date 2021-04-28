Ignition (IC) Price Down 73.7% Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $78,261.71 and approximately $680.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,215.19 or 1.00482225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00138193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,423,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,979 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

