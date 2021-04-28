IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

