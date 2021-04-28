Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN traded down $6.79 on Wednesday, hitting $406.76. 12,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

