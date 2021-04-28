Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $405.54. 849,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.93.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.