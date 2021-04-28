Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.47.

Illumina stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

