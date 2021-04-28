Illuvium Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and $1.52 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $64.25 or 0.00117599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00274893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01037353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00720019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.12 or 1.00128360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

