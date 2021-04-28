IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in April

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get IMAC alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.