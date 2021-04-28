IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Up 1.5%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.