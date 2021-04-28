ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 million-$4.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 million.

Shares of ICCC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,685. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

