Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Immuron has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

