IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 431.5% in April

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 431.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISVLF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

